At-Bay Appoints Martina Trucco as Chief Marketing Officer

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

At-Bay announced the appointment of Martina Trucco as its Chief Marketing Officer. Since joining At-Bay in September 2022, Trucco has overseen the company’s emergence as the leading innovator of insurance and security (InsurSec) and transformed its marketing and communications strategy.

Trucco brings nearly two decades of strategic brand, product marketing, and communications experience to the position. Before joining At-Bay, she was Vice President of Corporate Marketing at Clari, a fast-growth revenue technology unicorn. Previously, Trucco led Global Communications and Marketing at Micron, one of the world’s largest memory and storage innovators. She built her career in technology at HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise, founding HP Labs’ innovation marketing department and launching multiple award-winning technology brands and media partnerships.

At-Bay protects more than 35,000 businesses from Cyber, Tech E&O, and Miscellaneous Professional Liability risks. The company also launched its new security solution, At-Bay Stance Managed Detection and Response (MDR), in January of this year. At-Bay has seen its innovation and category leadership recognized across the industry, being named to the Forbes Fintech 50 list and the Fortune Cyber 60 list for 2024, among other accolades.