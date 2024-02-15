Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team drives cybersecurity with SentinelOne®

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team made its return to Formula One and announced SentinelOne as its Official Cybersecurity Partner. Today, the team is extending this collaboration in a multi-year agreement that sees SentinelOne at the heart of the team’s efforts to drive safety, security and success on and off the track at the AMR Technology Campus.

Through the expanded partnership, Aston Martin Aramco will leverage the SentinelOne Singularity™ Platform – the same technology that Aston Martin Lagonda has been using since 2018 - to revolutionise its approach to cybersecurity and keep its operations secure in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

Data is the lifeblood of Aston Martin Aramco, and the team handles vast amounts of it across a sprawling and complex infrastructure. To stay competitive, all of this data must be fully secured. As Official Cybersecurity Partner, SentinelOne delivers AI-powered security solutions that allow the team to see around corners and act on its data to protect every endpoint, IoT device, and cloud workload with unparalleled intelligence and speed.

“SentinelOne has been a great partner, and we are thrilled to be extending our relationship,” said Clare Lansley, Chief Information Officer, Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team. “Cybercriminals today move fast, and with SentinelOne as our Official Cybersecurity Partner, we can move faster to protect ourselves against threats. SentinelOne provides Aston Martin Aramco with a powerful platform that is a game-changer, as our team push the limits of performance, knowing that they are protected by the most advanced solutions.”

“We are pleased to bring two world-class brands together and build on the successful partnership with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One® Team,” said Sally Jenkins, Chief Marketing Officer, SentinelOne. “AI has opened the door to a new and increasingly sophisticated set of threats to the enterprise, and cyber criminals are using it to execute attacks with unprecedented speed. As their Official Cybersecurity Partner, we can put the team in pole position and take their security to new levels.”