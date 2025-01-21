ASL CN1 Cuneo selects Cubbit’s geo-distributed S3 cloud

January 2025 by Valentin Jangwa, Global Security Mag

Cubbit announced that ASL CN1 Cuneo, a North Italian healthcare public service organisation, has reduced its storage costs by 50% thanks to Cubbit’s fully-managed S3 cloud object storage, DS3. ASL CN1 Cuneo now stores all of its 110 TB of backup data on Cubbit as part of its 3-2-1-1-0 backup strategy orchestrated via Veeam. DS3 delivers exceptional resilience against client-and server-side ransomware attacks and disasters, ensuring top-tier security (NIS2 standard), GDPR compliance, and adherence to regional public sector regulations while allowing the company to choose the exact geographical perimeter of data storage. By adopting Cubbit, ASL CN1 Cuneo has avoided the hidden costs typically associated with S3—such as egress fees, API calls, deletion, and bucket replication fees.

ASL CN1 Cuneo manages healthcare services across 173 municipalities and employs over 3,500 staff members. As most of its data is health-related (80%), it is therefore classified as “critical” by the Italian National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN). Thus, compliance with stringent GDPR and NIS2 data sovereignty and security guidelines and ACN certification (Italian public sector requirement) was non-negotiable.

Before Cubbit, ASL CN1 Cuneo considered various storage solutions. The healthcare company previously relied on hyperscaler services, but found that egress costs and API call fees were inflating expenses. On-premises solutions offered control and compliance but carried high upfront costs, demanded heavy IT resources, and proved challenging to maintain—difficulties especially significant for a public healthcare entity with limited IT resources regarding employees and budget.

Since the adoption of Cubbit’s technology, ASL CN1 Cuneo has reaped the benefits of an S3 cloud object storage that meets national and European sovereign requirements, keeps data within Italian borders, and ensures full regulatory compliance. With Cubbit fully-managed object storage, fixed storage costs include all the main S3 APIs, together with the geo-distribution capacity, enabling ASL CN1 Cuneo to save 50% on its previous storage costs for equivalent configurations, while enhancing data resilience and security.

Additionally, achieving the comprehensive security and compliance standards enabled by Cubbit’s DS3 solution aids in mitigating the risk of non-compliance fines to GDPR and NIS2, which can reach up to €10M (approx. $10.5M) or 2% of the global annual revenue, whichever is higher.

The cost efficiencies enabled by Cubbit allow ASL CN1 Cuneo to reinvest savings into its core mission of delivering quality healthcare services.