Aryaka® announced the launch of Aryaka Unified SASE

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Aryaka® announced at the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas that it is transforming global secure networking with the launch of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service. Aryaka’s new offer is the only secure networking solution designed and built to deliver performance, agility, simplicity and security without tradeoffs.

Aryaka is the first SASE vendor to combine a unified single-pass architecture, global private network backbone, and security, observability and application performance capabilities into a single platform delivered as a service. The result is unprecedented security without complexity, negative performance impact or compromised user experience. Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service delivers all of this with agility, scale and “as-a-service” economics, while meeting the customer wherever they are on their SASE journey.

Aryaka’s flexible approach enables partners – agents, VARs and MSPs – to help business customers wherever they are on their journey to secure network access success.

Partners can enable businesses to:

Modernize legacy MPLS networks with agile and high-performance SD-WAN and secure remote access

Optimize network security and performance for multicloud applications

Transform network security with Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service

Unified SASE as a Service Elements

Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service converges and delivers four critical design elements:

Aryaka OnePassTM Architecture enables distributed policy enforcement through a distributed data plane, unified control plane and single management pane.

Aryaka Zero Trust WAN traverses Aryaka’s global private network backbone operating in more than 100 countries.

Comprehensive Networking, Security and Observability Services, including the new Aryaka SmartSecure next-generation firewall (NGFW) with secure web gateway (SWG), anti-malware and intrusion prevention system (IPS).

Flexible Delivery empowers businesses to choose their preferred approach to delivery (Aryaka or third-party) and implementation (managed, co-managed or self-managed).