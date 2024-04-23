Aryaka Launches Migration Acceleration Program to Help Organizations Replace Legacy Network Security Products

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

Aryaka®, the leader and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the launch of its Migration Acceleration Program (MAP) – a program strategically designed to remove barriers and help IT leaders transition from legacy network security solutions to Unified SASE as a Service. Following its Unified SASE as a Service launch on March 11th, Aryaka is experiencing increasing demand as IT leaders grapple with securing networks in a landscape dominated by hybrid work models, AI and cloud applications, and ever-evolving security threats.

To meet the influx of demand and create a frictionless experience for network security professionals looking to upgrade to Unified SASE as a Service, Aryaka is offering no fee implementation services and Aryaka security services to organizations replacing competitive solutions.

Customers Embrace Unified SASE as a Service

Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service has received positive feedback from early adopters who appreciate its unique approach to addressing the challenges of the evolving industry landscape. Several existing customers and prospects have expressed interest in leveraging the offering to streamline their secure network transformation journey.

Partners Laud Future-Forward Flexibility of Unified SASE as a Service

Aryaka’s sales partners have also praised Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service for its unmatched flexibility to meet customers where they are on their secure network transformation journey without having to rip and replace installed security solutions.

Why Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service Stands Out

Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service prioritizes both performance and comprehensive security. This is achieved through its innovative OnePass™ architecture with a distributed data plane. Unlike other solutions, Aryaka delivers on all four pillars of a secure network: performance, agility, simplicity, and security.