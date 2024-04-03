Arx One Backup extends compatibility to Proxmox environments

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

French professional backup software publisher Arx One announces the addition of support for Proxmox environments to its range of compatible services. Proxmox is an open-source virtualization platform that allows businesses to easily deploy and manage virtual machines. This new feature enables users to easily and securely back up their Proxmox virtual machines at no additional cost.

Arx One Backup automates the backup of Proxmox environments, allowing users to focus on other tasks. Backups are securely stored in Arx One’s sovereign cloud. In the event of a disaster or cyberattack, the Arx One Backup solution ensures a complete and consistent restoration of virtual machines.

Arx One Backup is a unified solution for server, NAS, and workstation protection. The Arx One Backup outsourced backup service has unique compatibility in the French backup market: Windows, Linux, Synology, QNAP, and macOS. The Proxmox technology enhances the publisher’s existing offering with consistent backups and uninterrupted service for virtual machines, databases, files, cloud services, and system images.