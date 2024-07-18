Arrcus Continues Networking Innovation Fueled by New $30M Investment

July 2024 by Marc Jacob

Arrcus announced a significant new investment of $30 million from Prosperity7 Ventures, NVIDIA, Lightspeed, Hitachi Ventures, Liberty Global, Clear Ventures, and General Catalyst. Growing investor interest in the company comes alongside Arrcus’ success with leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 customers and will enable the company to expand platform support, accelerate growth, and continue delivering cost-effective and transformational networking solutions to customers worldwide.

As the unprecedented adoption of AI continues, there is a growing need for distributed networking to improve the efficiency of compute infrastructure spanning datacenter, 5G, edge and hybrid/multi-cloud environments across enterprise, cloud, and network operators. Arrcus’ uniquely differentiated routing and switching platform, Arrcus Connected Edge (ACE), features a distributed microservices architecture that is flexible, high-performance, scalable, fully programmable, modular, and hybrid cloud-ready. It is deployable on various form factors, including data processing units (DPUs), merchant silicon, and compute, and enables a wide range of use cases including low-latency data center networking, modern edge deployments, telco access and transport, and hybrid multi-cloud connectivity.

Arrcus’ ACE networking platform, leveraging the NVIDIA BlueField DPU, enables customers to efficiently offload, accelerate, and isolate compute-intensive networking applications like security and traffic engineering. With the advent of GenAI applications, this gives customers the ability to have high performance secure connectivity within the data center, while delivering higher utilization and power efficiency for compute-intensive workloads.

This collaboration between NVIDIA and Arrcus can help extend AI data center architectures to distributed configurations supported by modular designs such as the NVIDIA MGX platform.

Arrcus is garnering significant attention for its innovative networking software solutions that enable businesses to achieve substantial cost savings while improving scalability, performance, and reliability in core, edge, and multi-cloud infrastructures. Arrcus networking is ideally suited for the telecom, financial services, and industrial verticals, amongst others.

“AI is driving the need for more flexible networking to maximize the impact of high-performance compute cycles,” said Jason Hardy, CTO for AI, Hitachi Vantara. “We are pleased to see Arrcus software working across leading industry hardware platforms for distributed datacenter networking.”

“We are excited to see the new investment in Arrcus. Arrcus networking has the potential for high performance at lower cost for datacenter and carrier networks, as well as meeting the demands of infrastructure for AI and 5G,” said Adrian Drury, MD Platform Technology Liberty Global.

“Arrcus is driving an exciting disruption in networking for datacenters and AI. After leading their D round, we are now excited to join NVIDIA and other investors in continuing to support their growth and platform adoption among leading customers,” said Abhishek Shukla, Managing Director, Prosperity7 Ventures.