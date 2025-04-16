Rechercher
Arqit Quantum Inc. is announced the appointment of Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Arqit Quantum Inc. is announced the appointment of Jonathan Nguyen-Duy as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He joins Arqit with an extensive background in cybersecurity in both the enterprise and federal sectors.

Jonathan brings a wealth of experience in developing and scaling advanced security solutions for global enterprises and critical infrastructure providers. With a track record of leading innovation in cryptographic security, cloud technologies, and network defence, he will play a pivotal role in advancing Arqit’s mission to protect the world’s data from current and future cyber threats.

Prior to joining Arqit, Jonathan held senior technical leadership roles at Intel and Fortinet where he led teams in developing cutting-edge security technologies. Before that, he was Security CTO at Verizon, leading strategic partnerships and the Cyber Intelligence Center.


