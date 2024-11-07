Armis Reaches New Milestone: $200M Funding to Drive Cybersecurity Innovation

November 2024 by Armis

Armis, the cyber exposure management and security company, is thrilled to announce that we have just closed a $200 million Series D funding round, increasing its total company valuation to a new high of $4.2 billion. This new investment was led by General Catalyst and Alkeon Capital along with existing investors Brookfield Growth and Georgian.

This investment demonstrates the external confidence in Armis and is a true reflection in the strength of Armis Centrix™, the cyber exposure management platform to enable companies and agencies to see, secure, and manage their most critical assets in real time.

The new funding will enable us to continue to drive leading-edge product innovation, pursue strategic growth opportunities and enhance our platform’s capabilities to meet the evolving needs of businesses across different industries. Trusted by leading global companies and agencies like United Airlines, DocuSign, and Colgate-Palmolive, we are dedicated to extending our unparalleled cybersecurity visibility and protection to even more organizations.

Supporting our vision of building a multi-generational company and targeting a future IPO, this marks a new step on a journey that’s already been marked by tremendous growth.