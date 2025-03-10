Armis Centrix™ to Acquiert OTORIO

March 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

In alignment with our 5-year strategy, this move enhances and accelerates the capabilities of Armis Centrix™, allowing us to deliver the best security solution both on-premise and in the cloud, in any environment type (airgapped, sequestered, distributed or connected), thus reinforcing our commitment to delivering the world’s most comprehensive cyber physical security platform. Strengthening Armis Centrix™ for OT, ICS & CPS Security.

As organizations continue to navigate the challenges of securing their environments, the need for a unified security solution has never been greater. The integration of OTORIO’s deep technical and industry expertise and their Titan technology into the Armis Centrix™ platform strengthens our ability to secure any and all complex operational environments, such as manufacturing, energy, oil and gas, and critical infrastructure.

OTORIO has developed specialized capabilities in industrial control systems (ICS) and operational technology (OT) security, which will now be integrated into Armis Centrix™. This integration enhances our platform’s ability to provide real-time visibility, threat detection, and risk mitigation in environments that require stringent security measures, such as airgapped networks and will also be able to offer Secure remote access (SRA) for full Zero trust environments and full attack path mapping.

Delivering Greater Value to Armis Customers

The Armis customers’ security needs are evolving, and Armis Centrix™ is evolving with them. By enhancing our platform with OTORIO’s capabilities, we are ensuring that in addition to Armis’s core offering we can enhance the choices that organizations can now have with:

The choice of an On-Premises Solution, Hybrid, or Cloud Platform solution

World-Class Secure Remote Access (SRA)

Advanced Attack Path Mapping

This will enable a unified perspective of their entire attack surface, across all environments, for the very first time.

A Strategic Step in Armis’ 5-Year Vision

This acquisition aligns with our broader strategy of continuously advancing Armis Centrix™ to meet the growing challenges of cyber physical systems security. By integrating OTORIO’s OT/ICS/CPS expertise into our platform, we are reinforcing our ability to offer a truly unified security solution that adapts to the needs of complex enterprises.