Arkansas City Water Plant Cyber Attack causes Analogue ops

September 2024 by Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder at Blackfog

Arkansas City in Kansas has had its water treatment facility be forced to switch to manual operations due to a cybersecurity incident. Described as a cyber attack, the incident was discovered on September 22, “to ensure plant operations remained secure”, according to an incident notice by the city. Dr Darren Williams, CEO and Founder of BlackFog explain:

"Attacks on critical infrastructure are particularly serious - this is where cybersecurity underpins our national security. Unfortunately, providers of our vital services, whether that’s energy, utilities, telecoms, or transport are facing an increasing onslaught as threats evolve. It doesn’t take much for a cyberattack to become a major incident, so collaboration, information sharing, and further investment are urgently needed if we are to thwart the uptick in CNI attacks.

Although Arkansas City’s water treatment facility remains operational and the local water supply was unaffected by this attack, they have been forced to make an emergency switch to manual operations. Going manual is standard procedure in an event like this, but the fact this is happening so frequently on a global scale, shows the urgent need for Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) to gain significant modernisation in their cybersecurity technologies.”