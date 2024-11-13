Arelion announced it has expanded its partnership with NETSCOUT

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Arelion announced it has expanded its partnership with NETSCOUT to strengthen the Internet carrier’s DDoS attack mitigation capabilities. This expanded partnership enables Arelion to support the network security requirements of global enterprises amid rising attacks on critical infrastructure. By enhancing its capabilities with NETSCOUT, Arelion improves network security across its #1 ranked global Internet backbone, empowering enterprise customers with resilient, high-performance connectivity services.

The expanded partnership significantly increases the density of Arelion’s network monitoring across its global Internet backbone, providing better protection for enterprises’ high-bandwidth applications. This enhancement empowers Arelion with more granular visibility of traffic patterns, enabling faster detection of anomalies and speedier threat responses. By augmenting its DDoS attack mitigation capabilities with Adaptive DDoS protection, Arelion also improves its defenses against newer DDoS attack vectors and techniques, including carpet bombing.

With this expanded partnership, Arelion provides its global customers with secure access to Arelion’s #1 ranked global Internet backbone. Arelion’s enhanced DDoS attack mitigation services are currently available for service providers, content providers and enterprises.