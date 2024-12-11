Arctic Wolf and Immersive Labs announced that Arctic Wolf has joined the Immersive Labs Cyber Million program

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Arctic Wolf and Immersive Labs announced that Arctic Wolf has joined the Immersive Labs Cyber Million program, which aims to solve the cybersecurity talent deficit by increasing access to one million entry-level cybersecurity operations jobs over the next decade. As a new partner, Arctic Wolf has made entry-level cyber jobs available on the platform.

Launched by Immersive Labs in June 2023, the Cyber Million program introduces a modern, practical approach to recruiting by prioritizing real-world skills, upskilling, and aptitude over traditional evaluation methods such as education, certification, and experience. Individuals over the age of 16 can register for the program and work through a compilation of hands-on exercises and labs to match the skill set requirements of open roles, including those that Arctic Wolf has added.

Arctic Wolf protects more than 6,000 customers across the globe via the Arctic Wolf Platform, which ingests, parses, enriches, and analyzes more than 5.5 trillion security events per week. With its open-XDR architecture, the Arctic Wolf Platform leverages advanced AI-algorithms combined with the company’s revolutionary Concierge Delivery Model to deliver game-changing noise reduction that turns thousands of daily alerts into an average of a single actionable ticket for customers each day.

Arctic Wolf joins a growing number of Cyber Million employment partners, including Accenture and BT.

Immersive Labs welcomes additional Cyber Million employment partners.