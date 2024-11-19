Apricorn announced capacity updates for its Aegis Secure Key 3NX line

November 2024 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn announced capacity updates for its Aegis Secure Key 3NX line, now offering flash drive devices that range from 4GB to 512GB. Devices in the line are highly secure and simple to use, with varieties available in both A and C connectors, meaning users can encrypt data from next-gen devices like smartphones, laptops, docks and tablets.

The entire Aegis Secure Key NX line is FIPS 140-2 level 3 validated (certification #3943) by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). This level of certification serves to authorise a device’s use in regulated industries and institutions - healthcare, finance, defence, and legal; both nationally and globally - in compliance with stringent data security regulations such as HIPAA, FERPA, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, and GDPR.

All devices in the Aegis Secure Key NX series come standard with AegisWare™, Apricorn’s proprietary firmware and feature set which was developed to address constantly evolving security threats and business needs for highly regulated sectors such as government, defence, finance, manufacturing and healthcare. The FIPS 140-2 level 3 validation certifies a device’s use in industries and institutions operating with stringent data security regulations. Additionally, all internal componentry is protected from physical tampering with a layer of hardened epoxy, and locked-down firmware brings immunity to malware attacks.

The 3NX family is the only hardware-encrypted device that provides the ability to toggle between Fixed Disk and Removable Media (U.S. Pat. No 10,338,840).

Additional security advantages of Apricorn’s hardware encrypted USB storage devices include:

• On-the-fly 100% hardware-based encryption

• Software-free setup and operation

• 1 Admin PIN and 1 User PIN

• OS Agnostic—completely cross-platform compatible

• Onboard wear-resistant keypad for authentication

• Real-time 256-bit AES-XTS hardware encryption

• Separate administrator and user modes

• Forced-Enrollment / and User Forced Enrollment

• Programmable minimum PIN length

• Advanced configurations for enhanced security

• Rugged milled aluminium 6061 alloy with breakaway fasteners and epoxy threadlock

• IP-68 validated against water and dust intrusion