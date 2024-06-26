Rechercher
Apricorn Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

Apricorn has been granted ISO 9001:2015 certification from IAPMO SCB, effective immediately. ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognised business standard focused on quality management systems.

According to the certifying body, IAPMO SCB, companies that implement ISO 9001:2015 requirements and achieve certification commonly find benefits such as:
● Maintains and improves the quality of products and services, leading to increased customer satisfaction.
● Streamlines processes, reduces errors, and increases operational efficiency, resulting in cost savings and improved resource utilisation.
● Enhances the organisation’s credibility, making it more attractive to international customers and partners.
● Demonstrates compliance with quality management standards, reducing the risk of noncompliance issues and associated penalties.
● Encourages a culture of continuous improvement, fostering innovation and adaptability within the organisation.

Apricorn’s ISO 9001:2015 certification applies to its headquarters in Southern California, which houses its research and development, product testing facilities, and business operations teams.

Apricorn devices provide a simple and secure method for transporting sensitive data outside the firewall or storing offline and help companies in regulated industries adhere to compliance regulations including finance, government, power & energy, legal and healthcare. Visit www.apricorn.com for more information on the Aegis Padlock DT FIPS Desktop Drives.


