Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR Named “XDR Innovation of the Year”

October 2024 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announced that its ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR product was selected as the winner of the “XDR Innovation of the Year” award in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR is the industry’s only Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform built specifically for mobile brands and mobile enterprise use cases. ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR receives threat and attack data from live, in-production mobile apps, empowering organizations with real-time monitoring, intelligence, and incident response to thousands of attack vectors impacting mobile applications, users, transactions, and networks. This mobile-only XDR capability fills a critical gap in other XDR solutions that cover web, network and cloud environments.

Powered by sophisticated AI-data intelligence and machine learning, Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR identifies complex threats in mobile devices, mobile apps, and networks in real-time. It goes beyond anomaly detection, utilizing behavioral analysis and threat intelligence to unearth millions of hidden risks, zero-day attacks, and fraudulent acts daily. In addition to empowering cyber, SecOps and Fraud teams to investigate and prioritize attacks, ThreatScope™ allows organizations to take instant action – with innovative “click-to-defend” code delivery into mobile apps to stop each attack with ease.

With Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR, organizations experience reduced mobile app breaches through comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities that proactively identify and address vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. Automated threat detection and investigation reduces the time and resources needed to identify and respond to mobile security incidents. Additionally, ThreatScope™ automates routine tasks and unifies mobile security throughout the app lifecycle, streamlining security operations and improving overall efficiency. The Appdome solution integrates seamlessly and easily with existing security tools, requiring no additional infrastructure or complex configuration.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Intelligence, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Application Security, Identity Management and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“By empowering businesses to stay ahead of evolving mobile threats, ThreatScope™ represents a groundbreaking XDR solution that breaks through the crowded cybersecurity market. The market is dominated by reactive solutions that struggle to keep up with ever-evolving mobile threats. A more proactive approach is needed to safeguard mobile apps,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “Appdome ThreatScope™ Mobile XDR stands out through its unique focus on mobile-centric security, offering a powerful blend of innovation, ease of use, performance, functionality, and impactful results. We’re thrilled to award Appdome with ‘XDR Innovation of the Year!’”