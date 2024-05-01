Appdome has announced MobileEDR

May 2024 by Marc Jacob

The new major announcement is focused on the B2E enterprise marketplace targeting enterprise IT and security teams. With Appdome’s MobileEDR with Threat-EKG™ embedding the Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) in the mobile apps deployed to employees, it leaves the enterprise to get the visibility, control and reliability they need while the end-user has no mobile app agent to deal with.

Appdome’s new solution aims to address the Achilles heel of the legacy Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) products deployed for BYOD which have typically required agents or separate apps on the endpoint/device. This has been a well-known failed approach, due to employees turning off the agents on their device work and privacy regulations limiting how much information can be protected on BYODs.

Key points of the solution include:

• With Appdome MobileEDR™ there’s no separate MTD app, SDK, code, or server to deploy

• An agentless approach removes the liability that comes with tracking a device

• Allows companies to protect their data without breaking employee trust by invading their privacy

• Telemetry data is visualized in ThreatScope, which provides instant visibility and rapid, agile response to any threat or attack against Android & iOS apps.