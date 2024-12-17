Appdome announced that the Appdome Mobile Defense Platform now protects applications running on mobile-enabled platforms

December 2024 by Marc Jacob

Appdome announced that the Appdome Mobile Defense Platform now protects applications running on mobile-enabled platforms like Apple macOS®, Apple visionOS™, Meta Quest™, HarmonyOS Next™, Android Auto™, Apple CarPlay®, Android TV™, Apple TV®, and Google Play Games™ for PC. Emerging mobile platforms such as virtual reality (VR) headsets, wearables, TV streaming, automotive operating systems, as well as augmented reality (AR) devices, are experiencing explosive growth, with markets projected to expand at compound annual growth rates (CAGR) 20% or more through 2030. This growth is driven by increasing consumer demand for mobile experience across a myriad of devices and systems, advancements in mobile health monitoring, immersive mobile gaming, and smart mobility solutions, signaling a transformative shift for mobile apps beyond traditional smartphones.

As the digital ecosystem evolves beyond smartphones, brands and businesses have a unique opportunity to extend their services to emerging platforms such as VR headsets, wearables, automotive operating systems, and augmented reality devices. These technologies are not only redefining consumer experiences—offering immersive entertainment, personalized health monitoring, and smart mobility—but also serving as new entry points for customers to discover and engage with a brand’s services for the first time. By expanding onto these systems and platforms, businesses can reach untapped audiences, increase time spent on their applications, generate more revenue and deepen engagement with existing customers by providing seamless, multi-platform access to their offerings. This approach not only drives growth in rapidly expanding markets, but also strengthens brand loyalty, positioning companies as leaders in innovation while meeting the evolving demands of a connected, tech-savvy customer base.

With the rise of new mobile-enabled platforms and systems, mobile businesses and end users face a growing landscape of security risks and new attack surfaces from cybercriminals and fraudsters. For instance, wearables transmitting sensitive health data via unencrypted channels are susceptible to interception, while VR headsets can be exploited through malicious apps to steal personal information, perform account takeover (ATO) or manipulate user experiences. Automotive operating systems and mobile apps, which enable smart vehicle features, are increasingly targeted by hackers aiming to disable critical functions or manipulate navigation and telematics data. Similarly, IoT and AR devices have been used as vectors for botnet and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. As these systems and platforms grow, so do the risks, underscoring the need for businesses to adopt proactive, multi-layered security and anti-fraud strategies to safeguard their users and business.

With this release the Appdome Platform can quickly and easily defend mobile businesses and users from fraud, bot, malware and cyber attacks as well as game cheating on mobile apps deployed on VR headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest. For the Apple ecosystem, the Appdome Platform now protects iOS apps deployed on macOS M-series, Apple TV, and Apple CarPlay. For the Google Android ecosystem, the Appdome Platform now protects Android apps deployed on Android Auto, Android TV, and Google Play Games for Android on Windows PCs. Through sustained innovation, the Appdome Platform enables Android and iOS app developers to continue their expansion to other platforms, providing de facto defense on all OS for all apps across all platforms and systems.