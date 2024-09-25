Almost three-quarters of Brits feel they will never be in control of their personal information online

September 2024 by Ping Identity

Ping Identity published its 2024 consumer survey that reveals 71% of British consumers feel they won’t ever be fully in control of their personal information across the internet.

Much of this concern is caused by consumers’ ever-growing digital footprint, with 60% of Brits unaware of how many companies have access to their personal data. Despite this, 88% would like to limit the number that do, citing some reasons for their concerns about online data access as a fear of financial loss (48%), a data breach (39%) and impersonation (33%). But most importantly, over two-thirds (67%) of British consumers are apprehensive of identity theft when sharing data, indicating they aren’t reassured they are protected from fraud.

The survey, ‘The Great Technology Wave: Overcoming the Fear of Unknowns for Improved Digital Experiences’, shares the different online experiences in which consumers feel most vulnerable to the intensifying threat of identity theft. Online shopping feels a vulnerable space to experience identity fraud for 65% of Brits, closely followed by online banking (64%) and social media platforms (60%).

“Digital experience is at the heart of customer trust, and as expectations continue to evolve, brands must prioritise creating a more secure and intuitive online environment,” said Paul Inglis, Senior Vice President & General Manager EMEA at Ping Identity. “There’s immense opportunity for organisations to leverage AI and decentralised identity to achieve this goal, but it requires addressing consumer concerns head-on while ensuring adoption is gradual and approachable. These technologies are the future of identity and adopters will stand apart from non-adopters by achieving best in class consumer experiences."

The report’s findings underscore major concern over identity fraud as Brits gain greater awareness of the threat:

• 88% of UK respondents are concerned about identity theft and fraud in general.

• 32% have fallen victim to identity fraud, with financial identity fraud (16%), impersonation (8%) and account takeover (7%) being the most common fraud types experienced by respondents.

• 84% would feel better protected against fraud if verification methods were offered as part of a digital experience.

• 34% receive spam calls at least once a week, while over one-in-ten are victims to them daily.

Consumers also expressed heightened expectations around the digital experience, with password frustrations and authentication preferences rising to the forefront:

• 70% of UK respondents think privacy and consent are important to their overall experience when interacting with brands.

• 40% have switched to a competitor service due to issues or frustrations with passwords.

• Three-quarters (74%) of UK respondents would like to change the login experience of the websites and applications they frequently use.

• Over half (53%) have stopped using an account or online service because they have become frustrated when trying to log in.

• 62% are likely to opt for text/email one-time passcodes as a means for a more secure online experience, whereas only a quarter (27%) are likely to opt for voice recognition.

Methodology

The findings detailed in this report are specific the 2,000 UK respondents interviewed. The total study was based on responses collected from 8,000 consumers across the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and Singapore in Summer 2024 about their personal experiences and beliefs surrounding identity security. Consumers were nationally representative in terms of age and gender.