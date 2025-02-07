Rechercher
Allurity appoints Shane Dempsey as CEO of SECURIX

February 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

European cybersecurity group Allurity is announced the appointment of Shane Dempsey as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SECURIX, one of its cybersecurity companies based in the DACH region. With extensive experience in IT, security and leadership, Shane will lead SECURIX’s strategic direction, strengthen customer relationships, drive innovation, and further establish the company as a trusted cybersecurity partner in the region.

This leadership transition marks an important step in SECURIX’s continued growth and commitment to innovation. As a leading provider of cybersecurity, identity and observability solutions in the DACH region, SECURIX remains dedicated to supporting businesses with cutting-edge security solutions and strong partnerships.


