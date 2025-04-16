Allurity announces the acquisition of Onevinn

April 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Allurity announces the acquisition of Onevinn, a Swedish company specializing in intelligent security and managed services, from Haven Cyber Technologies. This strategic acquisition marks an important step in realising Allurity’s vision to become the preferred cybersecurity partner in Europe. Onevinn’s expertise strengthens Allurity’s one-stop-shop approach to cybersecurity, enhancing its holistic service offering.

Onevinn has built a strong reputation for intelligent security and managed services, helping organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture in an increasingly complex digital landscape. By leveraging AI, automation and threat intelligence, intelligent security enables smarter, faster protection against cyber threats. As an award-winning Microsoft Partner – recognized as one of Microsoft’s top elite security partners worldwide – Onevinn’s close collaboration with Microsoft, including participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), further reinforces their position as a leader in delivering advanced, future-ready solutions that empower clients.

The acquisition of Onevinn supports Allurity’s goal of becoming a European cybersecurity powerhouse. As demand for trusted and capable European players continues to grow, strengthening regional expertise is essential to safeguarding Europe’s digital landscape. With Onevinn’s strong Microsoft collaboration and expertise in intelligent security, Allurity is further enhancing its ability to deliver robust solutions that help organizations navigate in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

This strategic move also aligns with Microsoft’s continued expansion in Europe, where over $20 billion has been invested in AI and cloud infrastructure in recent years. With cloud adoption in the region projected to grow by more than 20 percent annually, cybersecurity has never been more critical. Onevinn’s capabilities play a vital role in securing this evolving digital ecosystem, reinforcing Allurity’s commitment to supporting Europe’s growing reliance on cloud services.