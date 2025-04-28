Allurity announces the acquisition of Infigo IS

Allurity announces its acquisition of Croatian cybersecurity company Infigo IS. With deep technical expertise and one of southern Europe’s strongest offensive security teams, Infigo brings unique strengths that accelerate Allurity’s journey to become the preferred cybersecurity partner in Europe.

Founded in 2005, Infigo has become one of the most respected cybersecurity companies in southern Europe, employing around 100 professionals. With a clear B2B focus from the start, Infigo supports clients across finance, high-tech manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and national security- delivering cybersecurity where resilience matters most. Some of the customers include work with multinational banks, payment platforms, space agencies and operators of systems such as air traffic control and nuclear facilities.

Over the years, the team has built broad capabilities across offensive and defensive security, consulting, managed services, and product development, often operating in highly regulated, security-critical environments. Their offensive security unit, one of the largest in the region, is led by a SANS Certified Instructor and is deeply engaged in penetration testing and red team operations. Beyond client work, they regularly contribute to the industry through research into zero-day vulnerabilities.

Infigo is the only Splunk partner in EMEA to hold the Triple Elite status - a level of recognition that only a handful of companies worldwide have achieved. Certified across Reseller, Professional Services, and Managed Services categories, the team has proven expertise in delivering, customizing, and operating Splunk offerings. This status reflects their ability to turn complex security data into clear, actionable insights - even in the most demanding environments.

With the addition of Infigo, Allurity now includes more than 700 cybersecurity professionals across 18 countries – all united in the battle against cybercrime and committed to enabling a safe digital world.

The closing of the acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals and merger control clearances.