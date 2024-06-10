AlgoSec Recognised with Established Vendor Designation in 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms

June 2024 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has announced it has been named an Established Vendor in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Network Automation Platforms.

The Voice of the Customer report synthesises Gartner Peer Insights’ reviews into insights for IT decision makers. The report details that 89% of AlgoSec end-users are willing to recommend its solutions. AlgoSec received a composite rating of 4.3 based on objective reviews by validated users and customers on: Product Capabilities (4.6/5), Sales Experience (4.45), Deployment Experience (4.6/5) and Support Experience (4.5/5).

Achieving IT security and compliance goals, at scale, is only possible through extensive integration options, total visibility and intelligent automation. The AlgoSec platform is purposely built to simplify and automate security policy management on-premise and in the cloud. Integrated change management automation monitors if security processes remain effective as an organisation’s requirements evolve, often resulting in real-time implementation of policy changes vs. days. This level of automation frees up team members and resources to focus on what matters most: ensuring the network is secure.