AlgoSec launches its AI-powered Security Platform

September 2024 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has launched its newest Security Management platform version, featuring advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technology that provides an application-centric security approach and a clearer picture of risks and their impact. With this new release, the AlgoSec platform enables users to accurately identify the business applications running in their complex hybrid network and leverage intelligent change automation to streamline security change processes, thus improving security and agility.

Gartner predicts that by 2027, 50 per cent of critical enterprise applications will reside outside of centralised public cloud locations, underscoring the complexity that network infrastructures face. Today’s networks are 100 times more complex than they were 10 years ago, and the pace of deployment and development at which security teams are expected to work is 100 times faster. AI-powered application discovery enhances a security team’s ability to detect and respond to threats in real time. An application-centric approach automates change management processes, identifies security risks and mitigates risks before they impact the network infrastructure.

Securing hybrid infrastructures relies on four pillars that are essential to AlgoSec’s platform update:

● AI-driven application discovery – Advanced AI feature designed to automatically discover and identify the business applications that are running by correlating them to security changes that have been made.

● Intelligent and automated application connectivity change – New enhancements allow security professionals to directly adjust existing Microsoft Azure firewall rules for new application connections. Additionally, there’s added support for application awareness in Check Point R80+ firewalls.

● Reduce risk exposure and minimise attack surface – New features focus on tightening security posture and minimising potential vulnerabilities. It streamlines Microsoft Azure Firewall rule management by identifying and recommending the removal of unused rules. It reduces risk exposure by automatically generating change management tickets to eliminate overly permissive rules. Additionally, it ensures compliance with the latest ASD-ISM regulations.

● Better visibility across complex hybrid networks – AlgoSec has enriched its capabilities to support visibility of network security devices including: NSX-T Gateway Firewall, Azure Load Balancer and Google Cloud map and traffic path (in early availability).