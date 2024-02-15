AlgoSec Achieves Outperformer Status in GigaOm’s Cloud Network Security Radar Report

February 2024 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec has been named a Market Outperformer in GigaOm’s first cloud network security Radar Report, recognising its position at the forefront of Cloud security innovation.

The GigaOm Radar report highlights key cloud network security vendors to equip IT decision-makers with the information they need to select the best fit for their business. It measures selected vendors based on their execution and ability to innovate.

• In the report, Andrew Green, IT writer and practitioner, acknowledged several of AlgoSec’s distinguishing capabilities including Automation and Security Policy Management: "AlgoSec automates application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network estate including public cloud, private cloud, containers, and on-premises networks."

• Comprehensive Solution Suite: "AlgoSec delivers cloud network security solutions via its Firewall Analyser, FireFlow, and AlgoSec Cloud products. AlgoSec Cloud provides application-based risk identification and security policy management across multicloud environments."

• Real-Time Network Mapping: "A real-time network map provides a comprehensive view and connectivity flows of security and networking appliances such as firewalls, routers, and switches."

Other highlights from the report include infrastructure as code (IaC) security scanning capability, which produces “what-if” risks and vulnerability analysis scans within existing source control applications, and AlgoBot, an intelligent chatbot that assists with change management processes.

Green said: “Network security policy managers have a distinct set of features, with particularly strong observability, misconfiguration, and simulation capabilities. These solutions are less invasive as they orchestrate only existing appliances without imposing architectural changes, and they can help enterprises reach the low-hanging fruit for improving their security posture. AlgoSec offers a range of innovative developments, including AlgoBot, which helps with change management processes, and the solution’s capabilities for planning and simulations.”

“We are at the forefront of a pivotal shift within cloud network security”, said Eran Shiff, VP Product at AlgoSec. “To effectively address the needs of businesses working in a complex hybrid world, we are disregarding conventional norms and operating deep within the cloud application level. By understanding the business context and purpose of every application, we are enabling our customers to gain visibility, reduce overall risk and process hundreds of application changes with zero-touch across a hybrid network. Our inclusion in this report is testament of this evolution and marks a new chapter in securing application connectivity.”

AlgoSec is trusted by more than 1,800 of the world’s leading organisations including NCR Corporation, a leading global point-of-sale (POS) provider for restaurants, retailers, and banks and a provider of multi-vendor ATM software.

Commenting on the partnership, Scott Theriault, Global Manager, Network Perimeter Security at NCR said: “As we aspire to achieve zero-trust, when moving into the cloud, micro-segmentation and container security come into play. Therefore, we need tools like AlgoSec to assist us in the journey because most application owners do not know what access is needed. This tool helps them learn what needs to be implemented to reduce the attack surface,” stated Theriault.