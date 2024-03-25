Airbus to acquire INFODAS

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Airbus Defence and Space has entered into an agreement to acquire INFODAS, a Cologne-based, German company that provides cybersecurity and IT solutions in the public sector including for defence and critical infrastructures. The transaction is subject to the customary regulatory approvals and is expected to be finalised before the end of 2024.

This acquisition supports Airbus’ strategic ambition to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio for the benefit of its European and global customers. With exponential cyber threats, along with the increasing digitalisation and connectivity of its products and systems, cybersecurity is a pivotal component of Airbus’ development. Over the last years, the group has continuously developed its cybersecurity capabilities and expertise, ensuring the best possible protection for its products, operations, customers, and ecosystem, including major programmes such as the Future Combat Air System (FCAS).

INFODAS is a company with around 250 employees and annual revenues of about 50 million euros. Besides its headquarters in Cologne, INFODAS has additional offices in Germany in Berlin, Bonn, Hamburg, Munich and Mainz. The company has been certified by the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) as an IT security service provider in the areas of information system auditing, consulting and penetration tests. The INFODAS’ SDoT Security Gateway product family is approved for classification levels up to secret. The products are also certified in accordance with Common Criteria and have other country-specific certificates.