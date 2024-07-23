AI Cyber Attacks Prompt 73% of US Companies to Develop Deepfake Response Plans

July 2024 by GetApp

As AI-generated deepfake attacks and identity fraud become more prevalent, companies are developing response plans to address these threats. In fact, according to GetApp’s 2024 Executive Cybersecurity Survey of over 2,600 global IT and cybersecurity professionals, 73% of US respondents report that their organization has developed a deepfake response plan.

© Lim Yong Hian

This concern stems from the growing sophistication of AI-driven impersonation attacks that can undermine traditional security measures like biometric authentication, which were previously considered highly secure but are now being called into question.

Among US respondents, 69% are required to use biometric authentication to enhance cybersecurity, above the global average of 53%. However, trust in these systems is diminishing, with 36% of US respondents expressing significant concern about AI’s growing capabilities to fabricate synthetic biometric data for fraud.

Beyond US-specific findings, global trends indicate growing concern and a spike in cybersecurity investments:

• Privacy and identity theft concerns: 49% of professionals globally have privacy concerns and 38% fear potential identity theft from using biometric protections.

• Preparedness for AI attacks: 60% of global IT and security professionals say their companies have developed measures to defend against AI-generated deepfake attacks.

• Increased cybersecurity investment: 77% of surveyed professionals report that their companies have increased cybersecurity investments over the last 18 months.

“Company leaders need reassurance that their protections can still work to defend them against threats,” says David Jani, senior security analyst at GetApp. “In practice, this requires executives to review how they guard access to their systems and understand the best ways to rise to the challenge of newer, more targeted fraud.”

Despite these concerns, biometric authentication remains a key element of a robust cybersecurity strategy, especially when combined with multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Global respondents who have already suffered cyberattacks are turning to measures that can be employed immediately and often at minimal cost to shore up vulnerabilities. These include improving network security, prioritizing software updates, and strengthening password policies. Additionally, many US respondents (49%) are focusing on using more data encryption solutions to protect their data.