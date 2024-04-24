AESG Acquires UK-Based SGW to Bring International Building Security Consulting Expertise to Middle East

April 2024 by Patrick LEBRETON

AESG announce its acquisition of SGW, a Safety and Security Consultancy with offices in the UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. The deal augments AESG’s portfolio of multidisciplinary services for the construction industry and has enabled the company to launch its new Security Consultancy service line.

Commenting on AESG’s journey as a UAE-founded firm that in just over a decade has expanded across the Middle East, Europe and APAC, Saeed Al Abbar, CEO of AESG said, “Our ability as a privately held consultancy firm to expand across the globe and bring industry-leading firms such as SGW under our banner is testament to the incredible work of our talented teams. We are now leveraging our prominent position in the market to seek out new partnerships that enable us to draw on the established expertise of specialist consultancies and pioneer new services that perfectly cater to the needs of the ambitious projects currently underway in the region.”

“With its proven impressive portfolio of world-class projects throughout the Middle East, UK, Russia, China and Europe, SGW’s commitment to excellence and specialisation perfectly aligns with the ethos that has fuelled the success of AESG. I am confident in the value that our new Security Consultancy service line will bring to our global Client base. Having worked with Simon over many years, I am delighted to welcome him and his team to AESG and look forward to an exciting future together,” added Al Abbar.

Simon Whitehouse, founder of SGW and an industry veteran of nearly four decades, will head the newly founded service line as AESG’s Director of Security Consultancy. Having focused solely on the security engineering and security management profession through his illustrious career, Whitehouse holds an impressive number of industry certifications including Chartered Security Professional (CSyP), Fellow of the Security Institute (FSyI), Certified Protection Professional (CPP), and Physical Security Professional (PSP).

Under his management, this new team will offer services that include Security Consultancy, Video Surveillance System (VSS) Consulting, Security Assessment and Compliance, and Counter Terrorism Planning. Through these offerings, AESG Security Consultancy aims to redefine security and risk management consultancy with comprehensive solutions that integrate security seamlessly to address physical, personnel and procedural protections in harmony with design. At launch, AESG will focus on serving clients across 14 sectors that include Healthcare, Transportation, Tall Buildings, Public Sector, Financial Services, Education, Leisure, Hospitality, Mixed-Use developments and Industrial facilities.

“As the region undertakes an ever-growing number of iconic projects and national development strategies, Security Consultancy is becoming critical to helping protect the population, built assets and infrastructure against crime and other nefarious activities,” said Whitehouse. “AESG is already a trusted partner to so many of these ambitious developments and their multidisciplinary capabilities have been immensely valuable to clients seeking a comprehensive portfolio of world class consultancy services. SGW’s expertise compliments AESG capabilities, and our experts will work closely with counterparts from other service lines to deliver highly effective solutions. I am delighted to join AESG at this incredibly exciting phase of its expansion.”