Cado Security Comment: IMF investigating Cyber Breach

March 2024 by Chris Doman, CTO and co-founder, Cado Security

In light of the news that the IMF is investigating a potential cyber breach, the comment below from Chris Doman, CTO and co-founder, Cado Security.

"International organisations like the IMF are targeted daily. Their short press release is very specific to the 11 e-mail accounts, indicating they have at least completed an initial investigation. The typical advice for most organisations here would be to do the basics like ensuring any accounts have 2FA enabled. But, with such an important target, sophisticated attackers have previously directly targeted the e-mail providers themselves too, meaning there could be more to this story."


