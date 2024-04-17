Acumen announces plans to expand partnerships with MSPs and VARs

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Acumen announced its plans to expand its partnerships with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Value Added Resellers (VARs). It wants to offer these organisations the opportunity to deliver a more specialist cyber security service to their clients, by taking advantage of Acumen’s engineering excellence and partnerships with world-leading cyber security vendors.

MSPs and VARs are increasingly being relied on by their customers to provide advanced cyber security services, but few have the resources to deliver the capability effectively. These teams are rarely dedicated experts in cyber, meaning they must be trained on threat techniques and make significant upfront investments on technology to satisfy their clients’ needs.

Acumen wants to tackle this challenge by partnering with MSPs and VARs, enabling them to take its portfolio of services to clients, to deliver the advanced defences needed to stay resilient in today’s hostile digital world. This provides cost savings, frees up internal resources and offers new recurring revenue opportunities for MSPs and VARs.

Acumen is a specialist Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) that excels at tackling complex, high-stakes challenges that go beyond the basics. Its core lies in its engineering excellence, adopting a unique approach that views security as an engineering challenge, encompassing technology, processes, automation, and intelligent workflows, tipping the balance in favour of defenders.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Acumen has partnerships with some of the most innovative and world-leading cyber players, including Recorded Future, CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, and Barracuda. Its services include a 24/7 SOC, Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), training, and consultancy.