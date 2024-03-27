Acumen announced its entry into the UK market

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Acumen announced its entry into the UK market. Acumen pledges to deliver unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge technology to assist organisations in maintaining security in an increasingly hostile digital landscape.

Headquartered in Glasgow, Acumen offers clients a fully managed 24/7 Security Operations Centre (SOC). Its roster of market-leading technology partners includes CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, and Barracuda – turning it into one of very few MSSPs to offer such a powerful combination of world-leading products to the UK market.

The dedicated team of 30 cyber professionals focus on keeping modern businesses secure, striving towards the unified goal of sustaining cyber resilience for its clients. Acumen’s core lies in its engineering excellence, adopting a unique approach that views security as an engineering challenge encompassing technology, processes, automation, and intelligent workflows, tipping the balance in favour of defenders.

Acumen has been established as an independent MSSP by the leadership team of Silver Cloud. Kevin Robertson, COO, alongside Mark Robertson, Acumen co-founder and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), joined Silver Cloud with the sole mission of establishing a dedicated cyber security business that delivers world-leading talent, tooling, and expertise to organisations.

Operating under the Silver Cloud brand, Acumen has enjoyed nearly two years of well-funded innovation, research and development. It launches today as a fully independent entity, solely focused on addressing the diverse and persistent cyber security threats damaging organisations today.

The organisation has been established to bring organisations bespoke and tailored packages to help them tackle their most complex cyber challenges. Organisations can benefit from managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), training, and consultancy, with the Acumen team being available round the clock, operating from its state-of-the-art SOC in Glasgow.