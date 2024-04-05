Acumen announced it has appointed Spencer Misstear and Darren Sewell

April 2024 by Marc Jacob

Acumen announced it has appointed Spencer Misstear and Darren Sewell to its team to support its business growth plans and its expansion into new regions and sectors. Acumen is one of Scotland’s cyber start-ups, which brings market-leading technology to the UK to help organisations combat their most complex cyber security threats.

The dedicated Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) launched in March and has already established partnerships with some of the most innovative cyber players in the world, including CrowdStrike, Elastic, Fortinet, and Barracuda. Headquartered in Glasgow, Acumen offers its client a 24/7 SOC, plus managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), training, and consultancy.

Today the organisation is announcing it has appointed two new recruits who will be supporting the company on its mission to become one of the top five MSSPs in the UK within the next five years.

Spencer Misstear joins the Acumen team boasting 25 years of experience in sales and business development within some of the world’s leading enterprises. He will be using his extensive experience to support the strategic growth of Acumen, with a specific focus on enterprise and public sector organisations. Darren Sewell has also been appointed, bringing with him over ten years of sales and channel experience. In his role, Darren will be helping raise awareness and drive sales for Acumen in the South of England, while also working to expand the organisation’s channel business.