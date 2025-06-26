Acronis #TeamUp Joins PREMA Racing and Arc for the 2025 British Grand Prix

June 2025 by LA REDACTION DE GS MAG

Acronis is announced its latest Acronis #TeamUp partnership with the Italian motorsport PREMA Racing and the British IT managed service provider (MSP) Arc in a new three-year agreement. As part of the Acronis #TeamUp programme, the partnership will begin at the 2025 British Grand Prix, where Acronis will hold the designation of Official Partner of the PREMA Racing for the event. UK-based managed service provider Arc will deliver on-site IT support for the team during the FIA Formula 2 and Formula 3 weekend. The three-year collaboration will also include activations at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and a return to Silverstone in 2027.

"Silverstone Circuit is a landmark of history and excellence, and being part of it alongside PREMA and Arc highlights the strength and focus of this partnership."

As the Official Partner of the PREMA Racing for the British Grand Prix 2025, Acronis will provide Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, Advanced Backup, Advanced Management, and Advanced Security to the Italian racing team through UK-based MSP Arc as the Acronis Delivery Partner in a new three-year deal.

"Silverstone is a landmark of British motorsport, and we are proud to support PREMA Racing at the 2025 Grand Prix as their local IT partner," said James Clayden, CEO at Arc. "Together with Acronis, our focus is on delivering robust and proactive protection to keep operations running smoothly throughout the weekend."

Founded in 1983, PREMA Racing is one of the most respected racing teams in junior single-seater motorsport, known for its consistent success and focus on driver development. The team has won more than 80 championship titles across categories such as FIA F2, F3, and more recently, F1 Academy and INDYCAR. PREMA has helped shape the careers of numerous Formula 1 drivers and continues to serve as a key partner for major manufacturer and academy programmes.

"Protecting our data and IT systems is crucial, and we look forward to working closely with Acronis and Arc at the 2025 Silverstone Grand Prix to ensure reliability and security throughout the weekend," said René Rosin, Team Principal at PREMA Racing. "Racing at Silverstone is both an honour and a responsibility, and having both partners behind us allows us to focus fully on delivering the best possible results on track."

Service providers are invited to join the Acronis #TeamUp Program to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection solutions to world-class and global professional sports teams.