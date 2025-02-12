Acronis Cyberthreats Report Reveals Rise in Ransomware, AI-Driven Attacks, and Malware Risks in 2024

February 2025 by Acronis

Acronis has released its biannual report, “Acronis Cyberthreats Report, H2 2024: The rise of AI-driven threats”. This reveals a significant rise in email cyberattacks, with a staggering 197% increase detected in H2 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, with a 21% rise in attacks per organisation. From July to December 2024, nearly 50% of users were targeted by email-based attacks at least once.

Authored by the Acronis Threat Research Unit (TRU), the report offers a comprehensive account of the global threat landscape as monitored by Acronis during the second half of 2024.

Key findings include:

• Acronis blocked over 48 million malicious URLs at endpoints in Q4 2024—a 7% increase from Q3 2024.

• 31.4% of all emails received in H2 2024 were spam, with 1.4% containing malware or phishing links.

• 1,712 ransomware cases were reported in Q4 2024, with notable activity from RansomHub, Akira, Play, and KillSec, accounting for 580 victims. The Cl0p ransomware group emerged as a key threat in December, with 68 reported victims.

• In December 2024, the UK blocked 7.2% of URLs

“The cyberthreats report from the Acronis Threat Research Unit serves as our biannual pulse on the cybersecurity landscape, offering critical insights into the latest attack trends and vulnerabilities,” said Gerald Beuchelt, CISO at Acronis. “This release highlights the alarming rise of AI-generated attacks and the increasing sophistication of ransomware campaigns. By analysing trends from the first half of 2024 and providing actionable recommendations, the report empowers organisations, MSPs, and the cybersecurity industry to proactively strengthen their defenses to stay ahead of today’s most pressing risks.”

The report highlights an interesting trend: as remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools become more widely adopted for efficiency, they introduce significant risks to organisational security. Telemetry data from the report reveals that many organisations use multiple RMM tools simultaneously, creating blind spots that attackers can exploit. Without the proper controls, RMM tools can become entry points for ransomware attacks, which cybercriminals often use to cause even greater damage.