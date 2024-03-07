Accumulus Synergy Adds Two World-Class Executives to Its Leadership Team

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Accumulus Synergy, Inc. announced the appointment of Chanille Juneau, Chief Product Officer, and Dr. Kevin Charest, Chief Information Security Officer. The hires bring proven leaders to critical areas of Accumulus as it enters a period of substantial growth following the initial launch of its platform earlier this year.

Chanille Juneau joins Accumulus Synergy from Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP, where she served as Chief Technology Officer and led the Products and Automation teams. Under Juneau’s guidance the firm’s in-house tech products team developed industry-leading software solutions that helped land the company on the 2023 Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Companies list. Her innovative approach and unique data science product offering also garnered other awards, including National Law Journal’s Legal Technology Trailblazer’s Award, Tech Titans Corporate Innovation Award, and the 2020 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Legal Solution. At Accumulus Synergy, Juneau spearheads product strategy, igniting innovation and driving excellence across the platform. Juneau earned a Bachelor’s degree in Biomedical Science with an International Certificate focused on Spanish-speaking countries and a Master’s degree in Human Resource Development from Texas A&M University.

Dr. Kevin Charest joins Accumulus Synergy from HITRUST, where he jointly served as Chief Information Security Officer and Chief Technology Officer. Dr. Charest brings more than 30 years of experience working in entrepreneurial and senior executive positions within the private and public sectors, including a stint as CISO for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in the United States government. At Accumulus Synergy, Dr. Charest is responsible for all aspects of the information security program and enterprise technology initiatives. Dr. Charest holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Central Arkansas, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of West Georgia, and a Ph.D. in Cybersecurity from Capella University. He is also a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps and the U.S. Army.