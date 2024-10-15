A quarter of cybersecurity leaders want to quit - BlackFog Research

October 2024 by Blackfog

Nearly a quarter, 24%, of CISOs or IT security decision makers (ITS DMs) are actively looking to leave their position, according to new research commissioned by BlackFog. A further 54%, while not actively looking to quit, are open to new opportunities.

The research, which explored the cause and impact of stress, also highlights how security leaders are managing the demands they face, and what they need from their organizations to feel more supported. Conducted with UK and US cybersecurity leaders1, the research also reveals that, of those considering leaving their role, 93% state that the stress and demands are impacting their decision to leave.

When asked about their typical working week, nearly every respondent, 98%, reported that they work more than their contracted hours. On average, they are clocking up an extra nine hours – more than one working day 2 - every week, with 15% of all respondents typically working more than 16 hours over their contracted time each week.

“These findings validate the turnover we witness in the market every day, compounded by the lack of resources and tools to combat new AI based threats” said Dr. Darren Williams, CEO and Founder, BlackFog. “The cost and time involved in replacing senior level security leaders is considerable so it’s absolutely essential that organizations address the root cause of stress to reverse the cycle of churn.”

The impact of cyberthreats

In terms of how cyberthreats contribute to security leaders’ pressure, more than two thirds of respondents, 37%, stated that malware and ransomware attacks are the biggest source of stress. As the ransomware attack landscape continues to evolve, 42% of respondents also stated they are most worried about attackers using AI to launch their assaults whilst data exfiltration, a tactic increasingly used by ransomware attackers, was cited as the top concern by a quarter of respondents.

Managing stress: sport, sleep and setting boundaries

BlackFog’s findings show that whilst there are positive signs of ITS DMs using constructive strategies to manage stress, some have also engaged in more worrying activities to cope. When asked about activities over the past year, the findings revealed:

• 86% of participants allocate time for sport and recognize physical health as important to their overall wellbeing. Three quarters (75%) state they get enough sleep.

• More than four fifths (82%) believe that they set clear boundaries between their work and private time.

• However, in the past 12 months 45% have at some point used drugs or alcohol to alleviate work pressures and 69% have withdrawn from social activities.

Practical support from upper management

The research highlights positive support within organizations, but also suggests that Boards and managers could improve the level of help provided.

• Almost two thirds of security leaders have been offered practical support to manage the stress of their role. This includes flexible hours (64%) and hybrid or remote working (62%).

• However the majority of respondents feel that their organization could do more to make them feel supported in their role. This ranged from increasing their budget so they can afford the security tools they need (41%) to having more time to focus on the problems that matter (40%).