A Leading Educational Institution in South India Trusts Matrix IP Cameras and ENVRs for Enhancing Campus Security

March 2024 by Marc Jacob

Established in 1952, a cluster of educational institutions situated in Meenambakkam near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, holds a prestigious position as one of the nation’s oldest and most esteemed establishments. Throughout its history, it has developed primary and secondary schools alongside colleges in Chennai, providing an extensive selection of courses spanning science, arts, commerce, and business management. By 2016, it had transformed into a prominent research and post-graduate institution, featuring specialized research divisions in physics, mathematics, and economics.

Business Scenario:

Spread across a vast 40+ acre campus, the educational institutions accommodate over 9000 students and employ a dedicated faculty of more than 350 staff members. With over 100 classrooms, indoor and outdoor stadiums, auditoriums, seminar halls, libraries, labs, and hostel facilities, the infrastructure is extensive.

Given the size of the campus and the significant student population, ensuring the safety and security of the premises became a primary concern. Despite having previously installed a competitor’s video surveillance system, the coverage proved inadequate. Consequently, they identified the need for a comprehensive solution capable of effectively monitoring all areas, including schools, colleges, and hostel facilities. Their requirement was not only for thorough coverage but also for the ability to conduct both local and centralized monitoring from a single location.

Challenges:

● Securing over 9000 students and staff across the premises presented a significant challenge.

● A centralized video surveillance solution was needed to monitor both school and college premises from one location.

● The widespread infrastructure, including classrooms, auditoriums, playgrounds, and hostel premises, made centralized surveillance challenging due to its scattered nature.

● Previous installations of competitor video surveillance systems failed to provide extensive coverage in all necessary locations on the premises.

● A large number of cameras and recording servers with higher RAM were required for scalability.

● Concerns were raised about the reliability of competitor brands’ servers, especially those based in China, as they could be vulnerable to hacking attempts, posing a threat to the security of the educational environment.

Solution:

● Matrix proposed its professional series of 2MP Dome IP cameras to secure indoor premises such as classrooms, libraries, auditoriums, seminar halls, and administrative offices, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

● Additionally, 5MP Bullet IP cameras were recommended to safeguard outdoor facilities and infrastructure across the campus.

● Over 600 cameras were deployed throughout the school and college premises to provide extensive coverage.

● For recording and viewing footage, Matrix experts suggested the Matrix ENVR - SATATYA NVR12808XCTS - 128 Channel Enterprise ENVR.

● Matrix ENVR features an in-built Video Management Software - Matrix SATATYA SAMAS, eliminating the need for separate software installation and providing a user-friendly GUI.

● Furthermore, Matrix’s ENVR seamlessly integrated with third-party IP Cameras already installed on the premises.

● Matrix ENVR offers centralized system management with well-defined user roles and rights, along with a distributed architecture enabling centralized configuration, user-based login roles and rights, and an Audit Trail of user activities and IP addresses.

Products Offered:

SATATYA MIBR20FL36CWS (470 Nos.)

2MP IR Bullet Camera with 3.6mm Fixed Lens

SATATYA MIDR50FL28CWS (142 Nos.)

2MP IR Dome Camera with 2.8mm Fixed Lens

SATATYA NVR12808XCTS (5 Nos.)

128 Channel Enterprise NVR with 8 SATA Port

SATATYA SAMAS USER10

10 Concurrent User Licence for Smart Client and Mobile Client

Benefits:

● Matrix IP Cameras ensured comprehensive coverage across the premises.

● Matrix ENVRs feature an in-built server and software - Matrix SATATYA SAMAS, eliminating the need for separate software investments and simplifying centralized video surveillance.

● Users could access any camera installed at any location from any remote location.

● Matrix Server-grade ENVRs, based in India, offer greater reliability compared to competitors’ servers in China, reducing the risk of hacking attempts.

● With four levels of redundancies, Matrix ENVRs minimize system downtime even in the event of network and power failures.