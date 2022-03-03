Zscaler Positioned as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Security Service Edge (SSE)

mars 2022 par Marc Jacob

Zscaler, Inc. announced Zscaler is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner 2022 Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge. This is the 11th consecutive year Zscaler has been named a Leader initially in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Secure Web Gateway and now in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for SSE.

Gartner evaluates vendors’ ‘Ability to Execute’ by a combination of factors including products/services, customer experience, market responsiveness, track record, marketing execution, sales execution/pricing, operations, and overall viability. Zscaler is positioned as the vendor with the highest ability to execute among the 11 vendors qualified to be evaluated in the report.

"Zscaler pioneered cloud-based security with our Zero Trust Exchange platform, and we are proud to be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the inaugural Magic Quadrant for Security Service Edge,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman, and CEO, Zscaler. “The continued adoption of SaaS applications and public cloud along with the move toward using the Internet as the corporate network has made legacy firewalls and VPNs irrelevant, exposing businesses to widespread ransomware infections and zero-day attacks like the recent Log4j vulnerability. Zscaler’s cloud-native Zero Trust Exchange platform accelerates secure digital transformation and helps safeguard thousands of global organizations by virtually eliminating the attack surface and lateral movement while improving business operations and efficiency.”

"With 75% of our employees working remotely, SSE needs to be part of our strategic roadmap," said Jack McCarthy, CIO, New Jersey Judiciary. "Thanks to Zscaler, we were able to complete six months of work in six days, securing our organization during the pandemic. Zscaler continues to be part of this strategic journey today, and in the future, giving our employees secure access to applications and systems anywhere, anytime, and on any device."

Zscaler believes this recognition further acknowledges the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange as the foundation for secure digital transformation. Zscaler’s disruptive cloud-native architecture enables leading enterprises to break free from legacy approaches to networking and security with true any-to-any zero-trust connectivity. Unlike disjointed, on-premises security products designed for yesterday’s network, Zscaler’s proxy-based architecture is built on an industry-leading SSE framework to deliver superior security, data protection with full SSL inspection, a great user experience, and eliminate the attack surface by directly connecting users to applications, never networks. The Zero Trust Exchange is powered by the world’s largest security cloud, with 10+ years of operational excellence enabling us to process 200B+ daily transactions and stop 150M+ threats per day for the largest, most demanding organizations around the globe.