Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Business News

Yubico announced that it is now publicly traded under the ticker symbol YUBICO

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announced that it is now publicly traded under the ticker symbol YUBICO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Yubico announced its intent* to go public on 19th April 2023, through a merger with Swedish holding company, ACQ Bure. The merger increases Yubico’s resources globally and ensures more organisations and consumers can be protected against a fast-growing array of cyber threats including AI-powered phishing schemes and ransomware attacks. These attacks not only result in billions of dollars in yearly losses for businesses, but threaten the safe operation of critical infrastructure and services, from government agencies to financial institutions, factories, healthcare and human rights organisations.

Yubico’s unique solutions enable organisations to address the source of 90% of cyberattacks: phishing and stolen login credentials. Its flagship YubiKey series provides phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), based on modern authentication protocols, including FIDO2 passwordless (passkeys) and smart card PIV support. The physical security keys work seamlessly with an organisation’s legacy and/or modern infrastructure. Yubico Enterprise Services deliver lower cost and value to entry, flexibility, faster rollout and seamless distribution of security keys, designed to meet an organisation wherever they are on their authentication journey.


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 