Yubico announced that it is now publicly traded under the ticker symbol YUBICO

September 2023 by Marc Jacob

Yubico announced that it is now publicly traded under the ticker symbol YUBICO on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.

Yubico announced its intent* to go public on 19th April 2023, through a merger with Swedish holding company, ACQ Bure. The merger increases Yubico’s resources globally and ensures more organisations and consumers can be protected against a fast-growing array of cyber threats including AI-powered phishing schemes and ransomware attacks. These attacks not only result in billions of dollars in yearly losses for businesses, but threaten the safe operation of critical infrastructure and services, from government agencies to financial institutions, factories, healthcare and human rights organisations.

Yubico’s unique solutions enable organisations to address the source of 90% of cyberattacks: phishing and stolen login credentials. Its flagship YubiKey series provides phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA), based on modern authentication protocols, including FIDO2 passwordless (passkeys) and smart card PIV support. The physical security keys work seamlessly with an organisation’s legacy and/or modern infrastructure. Yubico Enterprise Services deliver lower cost and value to entry, flexibility, faster rollout and seamless distribution of security keys, designed to meet an organisation wherever they are on their authentication journey.