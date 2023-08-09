Xtract One Technologies Selected to Secure All Entrances at Cross Insurance Center

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Xtract One Technologies announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine to secure all entrances for concerts, conferences, and other live events at the venue.

The facility is owned by City of Bangor and is managed by global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), which announced a strategic partnership with Xtract One in October 2022.

The SmartGateway system delivers fast, reliable, and accurate screening for high throughput venues, leveraging AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading guests’ sense of privacy and comfort. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they enter the space, optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines and enhancing safety.