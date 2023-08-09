Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

Product Reviews

Xtract One Technologies Selected to Secure All Entrances at Cross Insurance Center

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

Xtract One Technologies announced its SmartGateway patron screening solution was selected by Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine to secure all entrances for concerts, conferences, and other live events at the venue.

The facility is owned by City of Bangor and is managed by global sports and entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG), which announced a strategic partnership with Xtract One in October 2022.

The SmartGateway system delivers fast, reliable, and accurate screening for high throughput venues, leveraging AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading guests’ sense of privacy and comfort. SmartGateway unobtrusively scans patrons for weapons and other prohibited items as they enter the space, optimizing their experience by reducing time spent in security lines and enhancing safety.


See previous articles

    



Security Vulnerability

All our news in english

Alle unsere News auf deutsch

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast TRAINING Jobs CONTACTS Contact About Mentions légales identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 