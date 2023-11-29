XM Cyber Launches New Kubernetes Exposure Management

November 2023 by Marc Jacob

XM Cyber announced new capabilities that provide complete and continuous visibility into risks and vulnerabilities in Kubernetes environments. Kubernetes Exposure Management helps security teams protect critical assets running in Kubernetes clusters across public cloud, private cloud, and on-premises infrastructure.

The new solution delivers continuous visibility into vulnerabilities, risky permissions, and misconfigurations that could allow attackers to breach Kubernetes environments

and access valuable data and applications. By extending XM Cyber’s industry-leading XM Attack Graph

Analysis™ to Kubernetes, organizations can now see integrated risks across hybrid environments and intelligently

prioritize remediation based on potential impact to critical assets.

Key benefits of XM Cyber’s Kubernetes Exposure Management include:

360-Degree Visibility: Gain a comprehensive

view of risks and excessive permissions across all Kubernetes assets.

Protection for Sensitive Resources:

Ensure the security of vital Kubernetes resources like ConfigMaps and Secrets.

Cross-Environment Analysis

that reduces remediation efforts: Perform multi-step attack

modeling, risk assessment, and prioritization that considers the needs of multiple domains.

Rapid Time-to-Value: Initial deployment

can be completed in hours to unlock actionable exposure insights from day one.

Security issues have caused

67% of companies to delay or slow down Kubernetes deployment.

XM Cyber’s Kubernetes Exposure Management capabilities are aimed at helping security teams tackle this emerging risk vector head-on.