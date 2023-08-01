Wildfire Technology Exhibits at APCO 2023 Highlighting Visualization Integration Services for Control Rooms

August 2023 by Marc Jacob

In the Wildfire booth, visitors can expect to see all the major components of a control room, including consoles, displays, and video processing in action. There will be a 2x2 Barco UniSee video wall, a Winsted sit-stand console, and VuWall’s video wall processing and management solutions, namely their award-winning TRx video wall management platform and PAK video wall and KVM processing nodes. Visitors will also get to speak with control room and audiovisual subject matter experts about their applications.

VuWall’s TRx is a unique platform that combines AV-over-IP distribution, advanced multi-video wall control, and KVM management. The new PAK KVM feature enables seamless control of local and remote IP sources using a keyboard and mouse on personal video walls, local displays, or on a main video wall, driven by VuWall’s award-winning PAK appliances. With TRx, users can configure, manage, and distribute virtually any source type to any display with an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface. TRx ensures interoperability in a multi-brand AV-over-IP infrastructure and allows users to easily create customized control panels without any programming by using its built-in control panel designer. VuWall’s PAK offers an innovative way to deploy and manage modular and scalable video walls in AV-over-IP environments. This networked multi-decode node simplifies video wall integration and eliminates single points of failure to minimize risk and improve reliability.

Barco’s completely redesigned UniSee platform optimizes every component of an LCD video wall, resulting in a new way to look at large screen visualization. Barco’s array UniSee Video Wall LCD display configurations consist of 55" bezel-less displays tiled together, resulting in a barely noticeable inter-tile gap for viewing content over multiple tiles without the interruption of a disturbing black border. The UniSee View also delivers richer colors and automatic, real-time calibration to create a viewing experience never seen before in LCD video walls.

At the center of the booth, visitors will find Winsted’s Vue workstation, a console that is easily configurable for any PSAP control room environment. This configurable workstation is available in a variety of widths and connecting cabinets for accommodating multi-operator solutions. Its horizontal/vertical adjustable monitor mounts offer best-in-class ergonomic viewing.