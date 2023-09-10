Vigilance.fr - yt-dlp: information disclosure via cookies, analyzed on 10/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data of yt-dlp, via cookies, in order to read sensitive information.
