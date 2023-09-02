Vigilance.fr - re2c: overload via find_fixed_tags(), analyzed on 18/08/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger an overload of re2c, via find_fixed_tags(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
