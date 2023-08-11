Vigilance.fr - phpCAS: privilege escalation via Host Header, analyzed on 11/11/2022
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass restrictions of phpCAS, via Host Header, in order to escalate his privileges.
