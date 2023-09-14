Vigilance.fr - php-dompdf: write access via File Name External Control, analyzed on 14/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can bypass access restrictions of php-dompdf, via File Name External Control, in order to alter data.
