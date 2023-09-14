Vigilance.fr - php-dompdf: code execution via PHAR Deserialization, analyzed on 14/07/2023
September 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can use a vulnerability of php-dompdf, via PHAR Deserialization, in order to run code.
