Vigilance.fr - mod_auth_openidc: open redirect via Logout Parameter, analyzed on 27/12/2022
February 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can deceive the user of mod_auth_openidc, via Logout Parameter, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.
