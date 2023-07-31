Vigilance.fr - libvirt: memory leak via virPCIVirtualFunction(), analyzed on 31/05/2023
July 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can create a memory leak of libvirt, via virPCIVirtualFunction(), in order to trigger a denial of service.
