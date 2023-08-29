Vigilance.fr - libjxl: overload via dec_patch_dictionary.cc, analyzed on 29/06/2023
August 2023 by Vigilance.fr
An attacker can trigger an overload of libjxl, via dec_patch_dictionary.cc, in order to trigger a denial of service.
